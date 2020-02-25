W.Va. Senate passes tax bill by 1 vote; Companion legislation – SJR 9 – up today

By Charles Young, The Exponent Telegram

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Following more than two hours of debate Monday, the West Virginia Senate passed a bill that could reduce property taxes for manufacturers and car owners while raising the sales tax and taxes on tobacco products.

The bill passed by just one vote.

Senate Bill 837 passed with 17 senators voting yes, 16 voting no and one absent.

In addition to every Democrat, the bill was opposed by two Republicans, Sen. Bill Hamilton, R-Upshur, and Sen. John Pitsenbarger, R-Nicolas.

The bill is accompanied by a resolution, Senate Joint Resolution 9, which would ask the state’s voters to decide during the general election in November whether they want to amend the West Virginia Constitution to allow for the property tax changes.

The resolution must be adopted by a two-thirds majority of the Senate, or receive affirmative votes from at least 23 members.

Senators were scheduled to take a final vote on SJR 9 Monday, but following the narrow passage of SB 837, Senate Majority Leader Tom Takubo, R-Kanawha, held the resolution over one day while retaining its place on the calendar. …

