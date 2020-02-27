W.Va. Senate Bill to keep daylight saving time year round heads to House

By CHARLES BOOTHE, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

CHARLESTON — A Senate bill that may lead to West Virginia joining a growing number of states that want to keep daylight saving time (DST) year round passed the Senate Tuesday and will head to the House today.

Under current federal law, states are not allowed to have permanent DST. However, bills were introduced last year on the federal level to change that but have not yet advanced.

Sen. Chandler Swope

If either does pass, those who support Senate Bill 106 want the state to be ready.

Sen. Chandler Swope, R-6th District, said he voted for the bill.

“I’m neutral on the issue but it can’t become effective until there’s a change in federal law,” he said. “I assume the real debate will happen there.”

The bill instructs the Secretary of State to monitor the enactment of any federal law that permits the year round observation of daylight saving time. If the law is enacted, the secretary will send written notice of the effective date to the Governor, who will announce the enacted law to all affected parties. …

Read more: https://www.bdtonline.com/news/bill-to-keep-daylight-saving-time-year-round-heads-to/article_3795a5d8-5843-11ea-9447-c741087b6577.html