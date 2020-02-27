W.Va. legislature passes 85 bills on ‘Crossover Day’

By Lacie Pierson, The Charleston Gazette Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. —

The two chambers of the West Virginia Legislature passed a combined 85 bills Wednesday, which was Crossover Day at the Legislature.

Legislators took up issues ranging from parental custody during divorces in the House of Delegates to senators approving pay raises for elected officials at the county level.

Crossover Day is the last day a bill may leave its chamber of origin with enough time to be considered by committees and read three times in the other chamber before the end of the annual 60-day regular legislative session.

The session ends March 7.

The daily sessions of the House and Senate typically begin at 11 a.m., but both chambers convened early Wednesday — the House at 9 a.m. and the Senate at 10 a.m. Legislators completed their Crossover Day work before the end of the business day, with time for committee meetings Wednesday evening.

In total, the Senate had 58 bills to consider Wednesday. Senators approved 51 bills, and seven others died there.

The House of Delegates passed 34 bills. It started the day with 44 up for votes. Eleven of those bills were moved back to the Rules Committee, effectively killing them. One bill was added to the calendar. …

