W.Va. Gov. Justice, tourism officials unveil new West Virginia Vacation Guide

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Gov. Jim Justice Wednesday unveiled the new West Virginia Vacation Guide, a travel inspiration magazine dedicated solely to promoting Almost Heaven, West Virginia.

“Nowhere else can you experience the beauty of the four seasons like you can in West Virginia,” said Gov. Justice. “We absolutely are a destination that everyone, young and old, should come and enjoy. Today, thanks to our Tourism Commissioner Chelsea Ruby, her staff, and her Commission, we are taking another huge step in letting the world know about Almost Heaven. It’s a truly exciting time.”

The 2020 West Virginia Vacation Guide is the first ever state travel guide designed in a flip-book style. The guide includes two unique covers – one for spring/summer and one for fall/winter.

From now through August, guides will showcase spring/summer content, and come September, all guides statewide will be flipped to showcase fall/winter. It’s essentially two travel guides in one, connected by an insider’s guide with travel tips, must-see stops and featured destinations.

“Since my first day on the job, Governor Justice has charged me with thinking outside the box on ways we can promote our four distinct seasons,” Tourism Commissioner Chelsea Ruby said. “Today marks another step in that journey as we release a new travel inspiration piece that is unlike any other.”

The 2020 Vacation Guide was produced in partnership with Meredith Travel Marketing, a leading publisher who supports major brands like Southern Living, Real Simple, Parents and Travel & Leisure Magazine.

“This year, more than 150,000 West Virginia travel guides will be polybagged and distributed alongside these leading publications in our target markets,” Ruby said.

When travelers request information about West Virginia, they will receive the new vacation guide, along with a first-ever guide to West Virginia’s state parks and forests and an updated highway map. Both pieces were also unveiled as part of today’s announcement.

In tandem with developing the new state travel guide, it was decided that West Virginia’s state parks system should also have a guide all its own.

Both the vacation guide and new state parks guide feature interactive content with the use of QR codes located throughout. When scanned, codes bring the guides to life in a digital format and unlock exclusive content, promotional codes and more.

“Our goal was to create new marketing pieces that help visitors plan their trip and ultimately turn into literature they choose to keep, display and continue to reference throughout the year,” Ruby said. “By adding interactive components, we can continue to share new content with potential visitors all year long.”

Consumers also have a new highway map to guide their travels in 2020. The map features must see stops in all of West Virginia’s nine travel regions. Regional checklists are accompanied by hand drawn illustrations of a few iconic West Virginia landmarks by local artist, John Auge.

To request a copy of the new West Virginia Vacation Guide, visit WVtourism.com.

— The West Virginia Tourism Office, an agency of the West Virginia Department of Commerce, aims to promote West Virginia as a leading four-season travel destination and top state in which to live, work and retire.

Known as the Mountain State, West Virginia is one of the most scenic states in the nation and is home to the beautiful Monongahela National Forest, six national parks, and 45 state parks and forests. In addition to its majestic mountains and rolling hills, West Virginia is full of rich historic sites, enchanting art galleries, charming towns and an immense sense of belonging found only in its heaven-like landscapes.

For more information about West Virginia and to plan your trip, visit www.WVtourism.com.