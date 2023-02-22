W.Va. Delegate Gary Howell elected vice chair of CSG South Economic Development, Transportation, and Cultural Affairs Committee

WV Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.VA. — West Virginia Delegate Gary Howell, R-Mineral, was unanimously elected vice chair of the Economic Development, Transportation, and Cultural Affairs Committee for The Council of State Governments Southern Office (CSG South) by members of the committee.

The CSG South Economic Development, Transportation, and Cultural Affairs Committee is comprised of state legislators and legislative staff from the 15 CSG South member states. Recent policy and program issues addressed by the committee include the current state of infrastructure, maritime shipping and ports as economic development, craft brewing and distilling to promote downtown revitalization and tourism, and how to invest federal infrastructure funding for generational impact.

Delegate Gary Howell. R-Mineral

“I am honored to be the Vice Chair of this committee and representing CSG South and the fifteen southern states,” said Delegate Howell. “After many years of attending the Southern Legislative Conference (SLC), I have brought policy ideas back home that have ultimately made West Virginia a better place to live, work and raise a family.”

As vice chair of the CSG South Economic Development, Transportation, and Cultural Affairs Committee, Delegate Howell will assist the committee’s chair, Tennessee Senator Becky Massey, in guiding the committee’s policy focus and projects, including programming for the 77th Annual Southern Legislative Conference, July 8 – 12, 2023, in Charleston, South Carolina.

Delegate Gary Howell represents District 87 in the West Virginia House, and is the Chair for the Economic Development and Tourism Committee. Delegate Howell was elected to the West Virginia House in 2010. Prior to becoming a state representative, Delegate Howell has worked extensively in the motorsports industry. He has raced both stock cars and drag cars, built winning race cars, built award winning show cars, and designed racing parts. His media skills include hosting and writing a syndicated radio show, freelance writing automotive magazine articles, and guest appearances as technical expert on automotive TV shows.

Media Contact: Angel Touwsma CSG South [email protected] 404.759.9079

About CSG South

Established In 1947, The Council of State Governments Southern Office (CSG South) is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that exists to support members in all three branches of state government. At CSG South we act as an extension of state government, fostering the exchange of insights and ideas to help state officials shape public policy and create problem-solving partnerships.

The mission of CSG South is to promote and strengthen intergovernmental cooperation among its 15 member states: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia. Predominantly, this is achieved through the ongoing work of CSG South’s six standing committees and supporting groups.

Legislative leadership, members, and staff depend on CSG South to identify and analyze solutions for the most prevalent and unique policy issues facing Southern state governments. We facilitate outreach in state capitols, leadership development, staff exchange programs, domestic and international policy delegations, and other efforts to support state policymakers and legislative staff in their work to build stronger, more successful states.

The Southern Legislative Conference (SLC) is the largest regional gathering of legislative members and staff. SLC boasts an array of well-established programs—focusing on both existing and emerging state government innovations and solutions—providing policymakers diverse opportunities to interact with policy experts and share their knowledge with colleagues.