U.S. Supreme court vacates stays on Mountain Valley Pipeline, drawing praise from West Virginia officials

WV News Staff Reports

WASHINGTON D.C. (WV News) — The U.S. Supreme Court has vacated stays placed on the Mountain Valley Pipeline, allowing the pipeline’s construction to resume as legal battles continue.

The pipeline developers petitioned Chief Justice John Roberts to lift the orders handed down July 10 and 11 by the United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit. The stays prevented construction from resuming during the course of a lawsuit brought by environmental groups challenging the constitutionality of the law that would allow the project to move forward.

Several West Virginia officials have advocated for the pipeline project and celebrated the court’s decision.

“The Supreme Court has spoken and this decision to let construction of the Mountain Valley Pipeline move forward again is the correct one. I am relieved that the highest court in the land has upheld the law Congress passed and the President signed,” said U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.

“All necessary permits have been issued and approved, we passed bipartisan legislation in Congress, the president signed that legislation into law, and now the Supreme Court has spoken: construction on the Mountain Valley Pipeline can finally resume, which is a major win for American energy and American jobs,” said Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va.

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said, “I am pleased the Supreme Court recognized the importance of this project not only for West Virginia, but for the nation,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “The Mountain Valley Pipeline is vital to the survival of American energy independence and affects thousands of jobs in West Virginia—its completion is also critical to our national security, the urgent need is for it to be completed as soon as possible.”

