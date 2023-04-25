U.S. Senator Manchin threatens to repeal Inflation Reduction Act over

WV Press Release Sharing

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The office of U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., has released the following statement:

Last night, Sen Manchin joined Fox News’s Sean Hannity to discuss the Biden Administration’s failure to implement the Inflation Reduction Act as written and refusal to negotiate with Speaker McCarthy.

On subverting the Inflation Reduction Act to advance a radical agenda:

“They broke their word to the American public… This legislation was balanced. In the next ten years, we are going to have enough fossil fuel to run our country and to help our allies around the world. We will also be investing in new technology for the future. Now, the Biden Administration has disregarded this completely. This was about energy security and we have not heard a word about energy security out of their mouths since it was passed. It’s all about the environment.

“Let me be very clear. If the Administration does not honor what they said they would do, and continue to liberalize what we are supposed to invest in over the next ten years, I will do everything in my power to prevent that from happening. And if they don’t change, then I would vote to repeal my own bill.”

On failing to negotiate to avoid defaulting:

“He [President Biden] can’t play Russian roulette with the debt and debt ceiling. That would be disastrous for our economy and for the American people… This is the United States, not the divided states. You have got to get in a room and work out the differences for the sake of our country.”