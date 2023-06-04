U.S. Senator Manchin, gas industry representatives, government officials and others praise effort to complete Mountain Valley Pipeline

Senator visits construction site, hosts press conference in Charleston on Friday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Following Thursday’s vote in Washington on the bipartisan debt ceiling agreement to secure the completion of the Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP), U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., was back in Charleston on Friday, meeting with gas industry representatives, government officials, supporters of MVP and the media to discuss the vote and efforts to complete Mountain Valley Pipeline.

Editor’s Note: Senator Manchin was on the national news programs Sunday morning discussing MVP, while commentary, critics and supporters issued statements.

On Friday, Manchin, who is chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, first visited the MVP construction area at the Bradley Yard in Mt. Hope. to stop at the guard shack and check in. Later Friday, the Senator hosted a media event at his state office in Charleston.

Manchin was joined by Thomas F. Karam, CEO of Equitrans Midstream; Charlie Burd, excutive director of the Gas and Oil Association of West Virginia; Steve Roberts, Executive Director of the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce; Jonathan Alder, executive director of the West Virginia Association of County Officials; Maribeth Anderson, director of government relations at Antero Resources; and others.

Senator Manchin issued the following statement:

“I am proud to announce that we have finally secured the completion of the Mountain Valley Pipeline and have done so with broad, bipartisan support. For more than nine months, I have worked tirelessly to build consensus and garner the support necessary to complete MVP. Last fall, my bill to complete the Mountain Valley Pipeline received a bipartisan vote on the Senate floor but failed to receive the Republican support necessary to become law. But it was too important to the energy security of our country to give up. After that, I doubled down to build support by working with Speaker McCarthy, Leader Schumer, White House officials and my colleagues on both sides of the aisle in the House and Senate to make the case for this critical energy security project. I am thrilled that Republicans and Democrats came together to complete the Mountain Valley Pipeline and shore up American energy security.

“West Virginia is truly America’s Energy MVP and we are proud to continue providing the energy the rest of our nation relies on. This transformational project will create more than 2,500 jobs, generate $50 million in tax revenueand more than $175 million in royalties for West Virginia landowners, and play a significant role in strengthening our domestic energy production which will lower costs for consumers in West Virginia and across the country.

“Perhaps even more importantly, the MVP opens up markets for our natural resources, giving us untold new revenue sources and developing industries that our grandchildren and future generations will benefit from. The project has gone through three rounds of permitting approvals at various federal agencies, which included six environmental impact statements, so we know it will be completed in a manner that protects West Virginia’s lands and waters.

“The Mountain Valley Pipeline was part of a broader, bipartisan deal to prevent the American government from defaulting on our loans, ensure we are able to pay our bills and prevent irreparable harm to our financial system. By working in a bipartisan fashion, we were able to protect Medicare, Social Security, and benefits for our Veterans.

“The passage of the Mountain Valley Pipeline and the critical agreement to avoid default is yet another example of the solutions that can be reached when we work in a bipartisan way to deliver results for the American people and I will keep working on lasting, bipartisan solutions that address the needs of West Virginians. Again, West Virginia is America’s Energy MVP, not only because we power the nation, but also because we show the nation that when you work together, you can accomplish great things for our country.”

On Friday, advocates of MVP spoke at the press conference. Senator Manchin’s office also shared the following statements on his work to secure the Mountain Valley Pipeline has received a wide array of support from business, energy and union advocates:

“We are grateful for the bipartisan leadership of Democratic and Republican legislators who have worked diligently to pass the Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2023, a legislative victory that would not have been possible without the steadfast commitment and considerable political skills of Chairman Manchin. This legislation makes clear that a robust and diverse energy mix is vital to our Nation’s prosperity and security. As Chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, nobody knows this better than Senator Manchin, who has been the North Star of energy security, reliability, and affordability for all Americans. He has emphasized the importance of reliable natural gas and renewable energy infrastructure and the need for comprehensive reforms to bring these critical projects to fruition. His support for the Mountain Valley Pipeline is emblematic of his commitment to West Virginia and to the United States, helping to unlock additional natural gas supply and delivery that will strengthen regional and national energy security,” said CEO Equitrans Midstream Thomas F. Karam stated.

“On behalf of myself and the nearly 4,000 members of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 132 we would like to thank Senator Manchin for his tireless fight for the MVP pipeline project. This project will put thousands of hard-working West Virginians to work with good wages and benefits and help insure our energy security for all of the United States,” said IUOE Local 132 Business Manager Charles Parker.

“Our Congressional delegation, led by Senator Joe Manchin, with the support of Senator Shelley Moore Capito and Congresswoman Carol Miller, made West Virginians proud, as the passage of the Fiscal Responsibility Act (FRA) is an historic moment for the nation and our state’s economy. This legislation not only preserves America’s financial standing but brings initial permitting reforms and expedites the Mountain Valley Pipeline completion, which has been stuck in a permitting nightmare. We look forward to President Biden’s swift signing of this bill, as supporting the FRA means improving access to clean, affordable and reliable natural gas, while strengthening West Virginia’s economy,” said Gas and Oil Association of West Virginia Executive Director Charlie Burd stated.

“Including the Mountain Valley Pipeline in the Debt Limit Deal is a big win for West Virginia. This pipeline is a transformational project in terms of energy security for the United States and will help ensure that our country is fully utilizing our vital natural resources. I want to sincerely thank all who helped make this a key part of the debt limit package,” said West Virginia Chamber President Steve Roberts.

“As manufacturers we support natural gas as an affordable and reliable source of power for our businesses and our homes. As West Virginians, we welcome an opportunity for our natural gas production industry to achieve greater exposure to markets elsewhere. Completion of the Mountain Valley Pipeline will be a win for industry and our state,” said West Virginia Manufacturing Association President Rebecca McPhail.