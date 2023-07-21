U.S. Senator Joe Manchin announces $2.3 million to strengthen healthcare services, workforce across West Virginia

Wv Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-WV, member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, has announced $2,389,143 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to strengthen healthcare services and bolster the healthcare workforce throughout West Virginia.

The funding will specifically support expanding an internal medicine physician workforce program through the Marshall Community Health Consortium and bolster mental health and substance use disorder treatment services through three organizations.

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.

“I’m pleased HHS is investing more than $2.3 million to help improve the health and well-being of West Virginians across our great state,” said Senator Manchin. “The funding announced today will support a critical internal medicine physician development program through the Marshall Community Health Consortium, as well as expand access to mental health and substance use disorder treatment services in Beckley, Huntington and Parkersburg. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to ensure every West Virginian has the quality, affordable health services they need.”

Individual awards listed below: