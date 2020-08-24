U.S. Sen. Manchin pressed to save direct flight to Charlotte from Huntington Tri-State Airport

Release from U.S. Senator Manchin:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., has pressed American Airlines to save the direct flight to Charlotte from Huntington Tri-State Airport, which is critical to the Huntington community, after American Airlines announced the suspension of the Huntington to Charlotte direct flight for the entire month of October.

Senator Manchin supports a clean extension of the Payroll Support Program (PSP) in the next coronavirus relief package. This program was established in the CARES Act to support the airline industry during the COVID-19 crisis, but expires on September 30th.

“After hearing the awful news that American Airlines would be suspending the direct flight from Huntington to Charlotte, I spoke with Doug Parker, the CEO of American Airlines, who committed to me that they will continue the flight to Huntington Tri-State Airport and suspend furloughs through March 2021 if they are able to receive an extension of the Payroll Support Program,” said Senator Manchin. “My Democratic colleagues and I support a clean extension of the PSP for the airline industry and I am calling on all of my Republican friends to please step forward and help us by asking Mitch McConnell to put a piece of legislation to a vote. We need to support the sectors of the economy that have been hit hardest by the economic impacts of this pandemic, like our rural airports. We know all too well in West Virginia that once these services go away, they struggle to come back, and I will do everything possible to ensure Huntington does not lose this critical service.”