U.S. Sen. Capito tours new Canaan Valley, W.Va., multi-purpose facility

Senator meets with Interior Deputy Secretary, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Director; See related photos and video

Release from U.S. Sen Capito’s office:

DAVIS, W.Va. – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., recently hosted U.S. Deputy Secretary of the Interior Kate MacGregor and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) Director Aurelia Skipwith in West Virginia for a tour of the new LEED-certified visitor center and headquarters facility at Canaan Valley National Wildlife Refuge. The stop follows Senator Capito’s visit to the facility construction site with Interior Secretary David Bernhardt last July.

“Today’s visit was such a treat because I was able to see the progress being made on the Canaan Valley federal facilities,” Senator Capito said. “I have worked to secure the federal funding needed for a new Visitors Center at Canaan Valley for years, and the final product will be state-of-the-art buildings that educate and encourage conservation in wild and wonderful West Virginia. From attracting new visitors to making it easier for West Virginians and anyone else visiting our state to enjoy and appreciate this area’s natural beauty, this new center is going to be such an asset to the refuge and to our state. Deputy Secretary MacGregor and Director Skipwith were extremely impressed and excited, and their confidence underscores the important work being done here.”

“This new visitor center is a prime example of the Trump Administration’s investment in our public lands and aging infrastructure. By opening up the new visitor center and increasing new fishing opportunities, we hope our visitors have the best of experiences here in beautiful Canaan Valley,” said Deputy Secretary MacGregor. “We look forward to working with Senators Capito and Manchin on continuing future infrastructure investments in the Mountaineer state with funds from the Great American Outdoors Act.”

“This investment at Canaan Valley exemplifies the Trump Administration’s and the Secretary’s commitment to connecting people with nature through hunting, fishing and outdoor experiences,” said Fish and Wildlife Service Director Aurelia Skipwith. “Investment in infrastructure is also a key part of ensuring a positive visitor experience, and I thank Senators Capito and Manchin for their support of the Great American Outdoors Act. FWS plans to open the refuge to recreational freshwater fishing, open an additional 342 acres to hunting, and expand hunting opportunities in 754 acres according to state regulations.”

The new facility includes a reception and exhibit space and multipurpose room for the public, as well as administrative offices to house staff from the refuge, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) West Virginia Ecological Services field office, and the Office of Law Enforcement. Construction is also underway to expand outdoor recreation opportunities and improve trails at the Canaan Valley National Wildlife Refuge.

In its FY2018 budget justification plan, the Department of the Interior outlined how it will spend the fund appropriated for Fish and Wildlife Service Construction. The plan included $7 million for the Canaan Valley National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center and Administrative Building.

The USFWS plans to hold a grand opening of the facility for the community in 2021.

For more information and photos, visit: https://www.fws.gov/northeast/west-virginia-facility/

Senator Capito, Deputy Secretary MacGregor, and Director Skipwith stand outside the new visitor’s center with Refuge Manager Ron Hollis.

Senator Capito, Deputy Secretary MacGregor, and Director Skipwith hear more about the work FWS does at Canaan Valley.