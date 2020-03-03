U.S. Census hosting hiring event in Pendleton County today; jobs at $14 per hour
W.Va. hiring events set this week in Morgantown, Wheeling, Fairmont, Romney and Marlinton
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Complete Count Commission is sponsoring employment events across West Virginia to connect job seekers with thousands of 2020 Census positions in West Virginia.
Today, March 3, a team is in Pendleton County to gather applications. The starting wage is $14 per hour. The event is at the Pendleton County Library, 256 North Main Street, Franklin, WV 26807
Other scheduled events this week include:
March 4, 2020
Monongalia County (starting wage $20.00)
LaQuinta Inn, Morgantown, 5000 Gateway Drive, Morgantown, WV 26501
March 5, 2020
Ohio County (starting wage $17.00)
Wheeling University, Thomas S. Acker SJ Science Center, Room 207; 316 Washington Avenue, Wheeling, WV 26003
March 6, 2020
Marion County (starting wage $17.00)
Board of Education at Marion County Armory, 1516 Mary Lou Retton Drive, Fairmont, WV 26554
March 11, 2020
Hampshire County (starting wage $16.00)
Hampshire County Public Library, 153 W Main Street, Romney, WV 26757
March 12, 2020
Pocahontas County (starting wage $15.00)
McClintic Branch Library, 500 8th Street, Marlinton, WV 24954