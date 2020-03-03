U.S. Census hosting hiring event in Pendleton County today; jobs at $14 per hour

W.Va. hiring events set this week in Morgantown, Wheeling, Fairmont, Romney and Marlinton

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Complete Count Commission is sponsoring employment events across West Virginia to connect job seekers with thousands of 2020 Census positions in West Virginia.

Today, March 3, a team is in Pendleton County to gather applications. The starting wage is $14 per hour. The event is at the Pendleton County Library, 256 North Main Street, Franklin, WV 26807

Other scheduled events this week include:

March 4, 2020

Monongalia County (starting wage $20.00)

LaQuinta Inn, Morgantown, 5000 Gateway Drive, Morgantown, WV 26501

March 5, 2020

Ohio County (starting wage $17.00)

Wheeling University, Thomas S. Acker SJ Science Center, Room 207; 316 Washington Avenue, Wheeling, WV 26003

March 6, 2020

Marion County (starting wage $17.00)

Board of Education at Marion County Armory, 1516 Mary Lou Retton Drive, Fairmont, WV 26554

March 11, 2020

Hampshire County (starting wage $16.00)

Hampshire County Public Library, 153 W Main Street, Romney, WV 26757

March 12, 2020

Pocahontas County (starting wage $15.00)

McClintic Branch Library, 500 8th Street, Marlinton, WV 24954