WV State Treasurer Moore announces ‘What Makes You Proud to be a West Virginia Skilled Worker?’ Jumpstart Savings Program Contest

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – State Treasurer Riley Moore today announced a new contest that will award up to $12,000 deposited in a Jumpstart Savings Account to winners who tell the world what makes them proud to be a West Virginia skilled worker.

“When West Virginia became the first state in the country to launch my Jumpstart Savings Program, we did it to encourage and make it easier for people to enter skilled labor and trades jobs because they are the backbone of our blue-collar workforce,” Treasurer Moore said. “Now we want to hear your stories, and by sharing them, we want to give you the chance to win money to advance your career.”

Treasurer Moore announced the new contest during an event with students, educators and workforce leaders Tuesday morning, Sept. 26, at BridgeValley Community and Technical College’s Advanced Technology Center in South Charleston.

To enter the contest, visit www.wvjumpstart.com/contest and in 250 words or less answer the question, “What makes you proud to be a West Virginia skilled worker?” Contestants will also submit one original digital picture that best captures their answer.

Up to 20 people, based on the number of entries, will be selected to receive $2,000 deposited into a Jumpstart Savings Account. Out of those winners, one lucky individual will be randomly selected to receive an additional $10,000 grand prize – for a total of $12,000 to be deposited in their Jumpstart account.

To be eligible, entrants must:



Be a legal West Virginia resident who is 18 years or older as of Sept. 26, 2023.

Be currently enrolled in or have completed one of the following programs: 1.) community and technical school; 2.) Advanced Career Education Center (ACE); 3.) License 35 school; 4.) state or federally approved apprenticeship; 5.) high school technical education; or 6.) a licensure or certification program approved as a qualifying profession by the Jumpstart Savings Program governing Board.

Agree to the Contest Official Rules.

Entries must be received by the end of the day on Dec. 31.

“In addition to raising awareness of the benefits of the Jumpstart Savings Program, we hope this contest helps display the pride West Virginians have in our skilled workforce, and in turn encourage more people to join it,” Treasurer Moore said. “These are great-paying jobs that will be in high demand for many years to come, so we want to do everything we can to inspire people to enter these trades.”

The Jumpstart Savings Program allows individuals who wish to pursue a wide range of skilled vocations or trades to save money and enjoy certain state income tax benefits. Individuals can make up to $25,000 per year in contributions to a Jumpstart Savings Account that will be eligible for a state income tax deduction.

Jumpstart Savings Account funds can be used to pay for tools, equipment, supplies, and other business costs, and those funds used on qualified expenses can also be eligible for additional state tax benefits.

The program also provides an “Ignite Incentive” for certain individuals who open accounts. The state provides a $100 seed contribution when an account’s designated beneficiary is under the age of 18 or when an account is opened within 180 days of the designated beneficiary enrolling in a qualifying apprenticeship or educational program.

The Jumpstart Savings Program is overseen by the Board of Trustees of the West Virginia College and Jumpstart Savings Programs, which has partnered with United Bank to administer the program.

More information about the program and contest are available at www.wvjumpstart.com.