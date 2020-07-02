Stonerise At Home expands footprint in West Virginia’s Eastern Panhandle

Release from Stonerise Healthcare:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Stonerise at Home, a premier home health agency part of the Stonerise Network, today announced plans to open a new location in Berkeley Springs, WV. The Berkeley Springs location will expand the Stonerise at Home footprint and begin serving residents in Berkeley, Hampshire, Hardy, Jefferson, Mineral and Morgan counties.



“We are thrilled to announce the expansion of our home health services, delivering on our commitment to provide unparalleled patient care in communities across West Virginia and Ohio,” said Larry Pack, Chief Executive Officer at Stonerise Healthcare.



This newest location is the tenth administrative support location for Stonerise at Home and the company now serves 58 counties across West Virginia and southeast Ohio. The agency will bring new open positions for nursing and therapy professionals to the eastern panhandle.



“Expanding the Stonerise at Home footprint will allow our clinicians to help the residents of the eastern panhandle thrive where they live,” said Amy Daniel, Chief Executive Officer at Stonerise at Home. “Stonerise at Home has earned a reputation for quality care and a dedication to patients and we look forward to bringing that same level of service to even more people.”



Stonerise at Home professionals provide skilled nursing, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech language therapy, home health support services and medical social services to empower patients toward independence. Patients are supported in their home environments following hospitalizations, recovering from surgery or adapting to a new medical condition.



About the Stonerise Network:Founded in 2009, Stonerise Healthcare offers innovative healthcare solutions to get seniors throughout West Virginia and beyond back to health and back to life. Through its 17 skilled nursing centers, ten Stonerise at Home locations, Stonerise Therapy line and more than 3,000 employees, the company helps the patients it serves restore their health and get the most out of their lives.



For more information, visit https://stonerisehealthcare.com/.