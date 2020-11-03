Polls open until 7:30 p.m. in West Virginia

Visit WVSOS website to follow tonight’s unofficial state election results

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Today is Election Day, and polls are open until 7:30 p.m. in West Virginia.

Voters and election workers are recommended to follow the DHHR’s COVID-19 Guidance for Polling Locations & Voters. Voters may find their precinct and any changes made to their polling location at GoVoteWV.com.

Voters who requested an absentee ballot but would like to vote in-person instead may take their absentee ballot with them to the polls or they will be issued a provisional ballot. If a person has already voted absentee, they may not vote in person.

West Virginia Election Results: Unofficial election night results will be available on the Secretary of State’s Election Night Reporting site as they are reported by the counties.

Results link: https://results.enr.clarityelections.com/WV/106210/web.262169/#/summary

The Secretary of State’s office issued the following weekly update on statewide voter participation as well as reminders for voters planning to cast their ballots.

Data as of the close of business Nov. 2, 2020:

Statewide absentee ballots requested: 153,509

Statewide absentee ballots cast: 141,233

Statewide early voting total: 253,243

Registered voters: 1,268,460

Click here to view the absentee ballot statistics by county

The deadline to hand-deliver absentee ballots has passed. Absentee ballots must be postmarked by Tuesday, Nov. 3, and received in time for canvass, Nov. 9, to count.