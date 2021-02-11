Media Advisory: West Virginia Legislature’s Democrat leaders to respond to State of the State by Zoom at 12:15 p.m. today

The Latest

February 11, 2021
1 minute read
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia State Senator Richard Lindsay, D-Kanawha, and Delegate Shawn Fluharty, D-Ohio, will deliver a brief response to Governor Jim Justice’s State of the State address.

WHEN:             Today – Thursday, February 11 at 12:15 p.m.

WHERE:           McManus Room, House of Delegates (Room 252-M)

                        State Capitol, 1900 Kanawha Boulevard, East, Charleston

The response will also be virtual on ZOOM here.  

For more information or assistance with zoom, contact Brittany Carowick at (304) 357-7924 or Jennifer McPherson at (304) 340-3240.

