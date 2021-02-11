Media Advisory: West Virginia Legislature’s Democrat leaders to respond to State of the State by Zoom at 12:15 p.m. today

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia State Senator Richard Lindsay, D-Kanawha, and Delegate Shawn Fluharty, D-Ohio, will deliver a brief response to Governor Jim Justice’s State of the State address.
WHEN: Today – Thursday, February 11 at 12:15 p.m.
WHERE: McManus Room, House of Delegates (Room 252-M)
State Capitol, 1900 Kanawha Boulevard, East, Charleston
The response will also be virtual on ZOOM here.
For more information or assistance with zoom, contact Brittany Carowick at (304) 357-7924 or Jennifer McPherson at (304) 340-3240.