Media Advisory: W.Va. Democrat legislators to address small business issues, heavy equipment tax today at 12:30 p.m.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Democrat legislators has issued the following media advisory:

Senator Mike Romano (D-Harrison), Delegate Cindy Lavender-Bowe (D-Greenbrier), Delegate Doug Skaff (D-Charleston) and other Democratic legislators to discuss small business issues and the heavy equipment tax.

WHEN:            Monday, January 27th at 12:30 p.m.

WHERE:          Lewis McManus Conference Room (252-M)

                        State Capitol, 1900 Kanawha Boulevard, East, Charleston

For more information, contact Brittany Carowick at (304) 357-7924 or Jennifer McPherson at (304) 340-3240.

