Media Advisory: State Treasurer Moore to present unclaimed property firearms auction checks to Kanawha County law enforcement agencies at 5 p.m. today

WV Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – State Treasurer Riley Moore will attend the Kanawha County Commission meeting Tuesday evening to present two checks, one to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office and the other to the South Charleston Police Department – proceeds from the Treasurer’s Office’s recent record-breaking unclaimed property firearms auction.

The firearms auction, which occurred March 16 in Charleston, raised a record total of more than $141,000 to benefit the 15 law enforcement agencies that participated in the auction. The auction raises funds by selling outdated, unclaimed or old firearms, ammunition and related accessories in police inventory to qualified bidders.

Treasurer Moore will join representatives from the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office and South Charleston Police Department to reveal both check amounts at the Kanawha County Commission meeting at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

WHO: State Treasurer Riley Moore, Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office and South Charleston Police Department representatives, Kanawha County Commissioners and local government officials

WHAT: Unclaimed Property Firearms Check Presentations

WHEN: 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 16

WHERE: Henry C. “Hoppy” Shores County Commission Courtroom

409 Virginia Street, East

Charleston, WV 25301

More information on the firearms auction program is attached and also available here: https://www.wvtreasury.com/About-The-Office/Press-Releases/ID/510/State-Treasury-Firearms-Auction-Raises-New-Record-Total-For-State-Law-Enforcement-Agencies