Media Advisory: First Lady Cathy Justice to visit Our Lady of Fatima in Huntington, 1 p.m. today

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The office of the Governor has issued the following media advisory:

First Lady Cathy Justice to visit Our Lady of Fatima in Huntington today at 1 p.m.

WHO: First Lady Cathy Justice

WHAT: The First Lady will visit Our Lady of Fatima in honor of National Catholic Schools Week.

WHEN: Monday, January 27, 2020, at 1 p.m.

WHERE:535 Norway Ave., Huntington, WV 25705

Catholic Schools Week is a national celebration of Catholic education and an opportunity to recognize the importance, the value, and the contributions of Catholic education to the Church and the world. Catholic Schools Week is sponsored by the National Catholic Educational Association (NCEA).

Katie Speece – (304) 558-3588, kate.e.speece@wv.gov

