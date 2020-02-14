Media Advisory: Delegate Hornbuckle to deliver proclamation supporting organ donation 10 a.m. Friday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The Center for Organ Recovery & Education (CORE) has issued the following media advisory:

WHAT: ​Living Donor, West Virginia Delegate Sean Hornbuckle, in partnership with the Center for Organ Recovery & Education(CORE) and Donate Life West Virginia, will deliver a proclamation of the state’s support of organ, cornea and tissue donation. Delegate Sean Hornbuckle, D-Cabell, recently returned to his Legislature post after donating one of his kidneys to his younger sister.

The proclamation coincides with National Donor Day, a national observance celebrated on Valentine’s Day each year. Commemorated since 1998, the day is focused on increasing awareness about organ donation and the lives that can be saved through donation and transplantation.

The West Virginia Rural Health Association, in collaboration with CORE, will host an information table where visitors can register to be organ donors. The table will be set up in the rotunda of the Capitol Building staffed by donor mother Lisa Johnson, from Ripley, WV, whosedaughter Jasmine “Nicole” Moore, 26, became an organ donor after a car crash in 2012, as well as other West Virginians affected by donation and transplantation.

Although more than 50 percent of Americans are registered as organ donors, currently only 35 percent of West Virginians are registered, and 500 people in West Virginia are waiting for a life-saving organ transplant.

WHERE:​ State Capitol Building, House of Delegates Chamber

​​Building # 1

1900 Kanawha Blvd East

Charleston, WV 25305​

WHEN: ​​Today – National Donor Day, Feb. 14, 2020 at 10 a.m.

WHO: ​​Sean Hornbuckle, West Virginia House Delegate, D-Cabell

​

​​Lisa Johnson, local donor mother

​​Christy Conley, CORE Community Outreach Coordinator

PHOTO​: Photo and video opportunities with Sean Hornbuckle, Lisa Johnson

VIDEO​and other CORE volunteers affected by donation will be possible before and after the

OPPS:​ proclamation at a donor drive table they will have set up in the rotunda (need to confirm location).

​