Media Advisory: BridgeValley to host introduce a Girl to Engineering Day on Thursday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — BridgeValley Community & Technical College has issued the following media advisory:

BridgeValley Community & Technical College will be hosting a day for girls to discover the opportunities in the engineering industry, in hopes to increase awareness of Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) professions and celebrate past and present engineering achievements of women.

Who: 8th Grade Girls and local female professional engineers



What: Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day



When: Thursday, February 20th



Where: Advanced Technology Center, 1201 Scenic Park Drive, South Charleston, WV 25303



To RSVP or request more information please contact Heather Raines at Heather.Raines@BridgeValley.edu.

