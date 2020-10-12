Media advisory: Beverage distributors, Anheuser Busch to donate hand sanitizer for election sites

Release from the West Virginia Secretary of State:

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner, beverage distributors and representatives from Anheuser Busch will host a press conference in Clarksburg on Tuesday, October 13th, at 10 a.m., to announce a donation from Anheuser Busch to help make polling locations in West Virginia as safe as possible.



The press conference will be held at the main office of Beverage Distributors, Inc. located at 200 Ferry Street in Clarksburg .



Anheuser Busch is donating 43,000 ounces of hand sanitizer to West Virginia to be distributed to counties throughout the state. Beverage Distributing Company was one of two drop-off locations in West Virginia where pallets of the hand sanitizer were delivered for distribution to all 55 counties.

The sanitizer will be added to the personal protective equipment being secured by the WV Secretary of State’s Office to protect poll workers and those voters who want to cast a ballot in-person. There are 1,708 precincts statewide that will require 9,000 poll workers on election day. More than 350,000 West Virginians are expected to vote in-person



Voting in-person is permitted during an early voting period (Oct. 21-31) and on election day (Nov. 3).Not one case of COVID-19 was attributed to voting in-person during West Virginia’s June Primary Election. The safe deployment of West Virginia’s June 3rd Primary Election was featured during a public hearing and presentation by Secretary Warner on election safety held by the United States Senate.



For more information, please contact Mike Queen at (304) 669-5595.