Lewisburg’s Jeff Campbell takes oath of office for West Virginia House of Delegates’ 46th District

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Jeff Campbell of Lewisburg became the newest member of the West Virginia House of Delegates Sept. 15.

Campbell was appointed to serve the 46th Delegate District, which is made up of part of Greenbrier and Pocahontas counties, to complete the unexpired term of former Delegate Mike Honaker, R-Greenbrier.

The new Delegate had previously taken the oath of office, having served in the House of Delegates from 2017-2020, but he is believed to be the first member to take that oath during a House Chamber renovation. Article VI of the West Virginia Constitution requires the oaths for Delegates and Senators to “be administered in the hall of the house to which the member is elected.”

Jeff Campbell takes teh oath of office from West Virginia Intermediate Court of Appeals Chief Judge Dan Greear.

Campbell signed the oath on a stack of plywood surrounded by scaffolding, family and friends. West Virginia Intermediate Court of Appeals Chief Judge Dan Greear administered the oath while Campbell’s brother held a bible.

“I had no plans to run again or run against Honaker, but I have always had a desire for public service, so when the position opened up, I was eager to apply,” Campbell said. “I was the only person eligible to serve who also had the prior experience of serving.”

Campbell is a graduate of Concord University, having been selected its Outstanding Alumnus of the year in 2019. He has degrees in education and communications and works as a public-school teacher and radio broadcaster. He has taught social studies at Eastern Greenbrier Middle School for 15 years.

Campbell will serve the remainder of the unexpired term. His committee assignments and contact information will be listed on the West Virginia Legislature’s website at a later date.