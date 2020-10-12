Encova sponsoring Safe Phone Zones in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — As part of a vital effort to encourage drivers to pull into a safe location to use their smartphones for calling, texting and accessing mobile apps, the WV Turnpike has designated its Welcome Center, Rest Area and Travel Plaza facilities as Safe Phone Zones. New, informative signs, sponsored by Encova, have been installed along the Turnpike leading to these facilities. Additional onsite signage advises about the sponsorship and discourages distracted driving, while encouraging drivers to take this opportunity to use their cell phones and other communication devices at these Safe Phone Zones, off of the roadway.



“Distracted driving has plagued our nation,” Encova President and CEO TJ Obrokta Jr. said. “We are proud to sponsor this program to help drivers throughout West Virginia be safer on the road.”



Distracted driving is dangerous, claiming 2,841 lives in 2018 alone, coupled with an estimated 400,000 people injured in crashes involving distracted drivers, according to the USDOT and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). NHTSA also advises that texting and driving is one of the most dangerous forms of distracted driving; at any given moment across America approximately 660,000 drivers are using or manipulating electronic devices while driving.



The WV Turnpike stretches 88 miles, from Charleston to Princeton. The Safe Phone Zones are located at: Morton Travel Plaza (Milepost 72 NB), Rest Area 69 (Milepost 69 SB), Beckley Travel Plaza and Tamarack (Exit 45 NB and SB), Bluestone Travel Plaza (Milepost 18 NB) and Princeton Welcome Center (Exit 9 NB and SB).



More facts and tips on ways to avoid distracted driving can be found at www.SafePhoneZone.com. For more information about the WV Turnpike and Encova Safe Phone Zone sponsorship program, click here. To join the conversation on social media, use #EncovaSafePhoneZone.