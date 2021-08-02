Coronavirus Update: West Virginia with 665 new cases, 3 deaths since last update; 49.2% of total population fully vaccinated

WV Press Report
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Here are the totals from the West Virginia Health and Human Resources website as of 10 a.m. on Monday, August 2.
West Virginia Statistics
New cases since last update – 665
Deaths since last update – 3
Total Positive Cases – 167,681
Current Active Cases – 2,480
Total Lab Results reported – 3,133,703
Cumulative positive test percentage – 4.93
Daily Percent Positive – 6.41
Total Deaths – 2,949
People fully vaccinated: 881,345
After 13,554 more tests, the number of new positive cases is up 665 cases from the 167,016 total positive cases reported at 10 a.m. Friday, July 30.
To see charts on active cases, recovered cases, hospitalization, county breakdowns and other data, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/Pages/default.aspx
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) is the official reporting agency for COVID-19, which in turn provides official case numbers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Medical providers and laboratories are required to report positive test results to DHHR. The data in the daily reports include all known positive cases but underreports the total number of individuals tested as not all laboratories are able to electronically submit negative test results.
Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.