Coronavirus Update: West Virginia with 268 new cases, 2 deaths since last update; 49.0% of total population fully vaccinated - West Virginia Press Association
The Latest

Coronavirus Update: West Virginia with 268 new cases, 2 deaths since last update; 49.0% of total population fully vaccinated

July 30, 2021
WV Press Report

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Here are the totals from the West Virginia Health and Human Resources website as of 10 a.m. on Friday, July 30.

West Virginia Statistics

New cases since last update – 268

Deaths since last update – 2

Total Positive Cases – 167,016

Current Active Cases – 2,057

Total Lab Results reported – 3,120,149

Cumulative positive test percentage – 4.93

Daily Percent Positive – 6.20

Total Deaths – 2,946

People fully vaccinated: 877,407

After 4,350 more tests, the number of new positive cases is up 268 cases from the 166,748 total positive cases reported at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 29.

To see charts on active cases, recovered cases, hospitalization, county breakdowns and other data, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/Pages/default.aspx

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) is the official reporting agency for COVID-19, which in turn provides official case numbers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Medical providers and laboratories are required to report positive test results to DHHR. The data in the daily reports include all known positive cases but underreports the total number of individuals tested as not all laboratories are able to electronically submit negative test results.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

