Coronavirus Update: West Virginia with 243 new cases, 1 death since last update; 49.7% of total population fully vaccinated

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Here are the totals from the West Virginia Health and Human Resources website as of 10 a.m. on Friday, August 13.

West Virginia Statistics

New cases since last update – 243

Deaths since last update – 1

Total Positive Cases – 171,950

Current Active Cases – 5,312

Total Lab Results reported – 3,207,734

Cumulative positive test percentage – 4.95

Daily Percent Positive – 1.44

Total Deaths – 2,976

People fully vaccinated: 891,318

After 8,843 more tests, the number of new positive cases is up xx cases from the 171,707 total positive cases reported at 10 a.m. Thursday, August 12.

To see charts on active cases, recovered cases, hospitalization, county breakdowns and other data, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/Pages/default.aspx

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) is the official reporting agency for COVID-19, which in turn provides official case numbers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Medical providers and laboratories are required to report positive test results to DHHR. The data in the daily reports include all known positive cases but underreports the total number of individuals tested as not all laboratories are able to electronically submit negative test results.