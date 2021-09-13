Coronavirus Update: West Virginia – 1,407 new cases, 31 deaths since last update; 51.7% of total population fully vaccinated

WV Press Report

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Here are the some numbers from West Virginia Governor Jim Justice’s news briefing today. The W.Va. Health and Human Resources website. as of 10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 13, was down.

West Virginia Statistics

New cases since last update – 1,417

Deaths since last update – 31

Total Positive Cases – 211,706

Current Active Cases – 27,607

Daily Percent Positive – 12.12

Total Deaths – 3,238

People fully vaccinated: N/A

To see charts on active cases, recovered cases, hospitalization, county breakdowns and other data, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/Pages/default.aspx

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) is the official reporting agency for COVID-19, which in turn provides official case numbers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Medical providers and laboratories are required to report positive test results to DHHR. The data in the daily reports include all known positive cases but underreports the total number of individuals tested as not all laboratories are able to electronically submit negative test results.