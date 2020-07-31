Coronavirus Update: W.Va. with 6,578 positive cases, 116 deaths as of 10 a.m. today
State reports 204 new cases, four more deaths
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Here are the totals from the West Virginia Health and Human Resources website as of 10 a.m. on Friday, July 31.
West Virginia Cases
Total Positive Cases – 6,578
Total Lab Results reported – 281,451
Cumulative positive test percentage – 2.34
Total Deaths – 116
After 6,167 more tests, the number of new positive cases is up 204 cases from the 6,374 cases reported at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 30.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) is the official reporting agency for COVID-19, which in turn provides official case numbers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Medical providers and laboratories are required to report positive test results to DHHR. The data in the daily reports include all known positive cases but underreports the total number of individuals tested as not all laboratories are able to electronically submit negative test results.