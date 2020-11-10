Coronavirus Update: W.Va. with 29,316 positive cases, 546 deaths as of 10 a.m. today

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Here are the totals from the West Virginia Health and Human Resources website as of 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 10.

West Virginia Cases

Total Positive Cases – 29,316

Current Active Cases – 7,271

Total Lab Results reported – 854,290

Cumulative positive test percentage – 3.07

Daily Percent Positive – 4.86

Total Deaths – 546

After 6,748 more tests, the number of new positive cases is up 511 cases from the 28,805 cases reported at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 9, 2020.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Monday’s numbers were reported late, but, over the weekend and after 29,646 more tests, the number of new positive cases was up 1,718 cases from the 27,087 cases reported at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6, 2020.

WVDHHR officials said the dashboard update was delayed due to multiple vendor issues that began on Saturday.

Another 27 deaths that occurred earlier this year were added to the state total on Monday. Dr. Ayne Amjad, State Health Officer, said Monday, during the Governor’s briefing, that a total of 27 deaths were not reported through the normal route but were flagged by DHHR’s Vital Registration Office and reported to the Office of Epidemiology and Prevention Services.

Upon review, it has been determined that 23 are confirmed COVID-19 deaths and 4 are probable COVID-19 deaths.

To see charts on active cases, recovered cases, hospitalization, county breakdowns and other data, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/Pages/default.aspx

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) is the official reporting agency for COVID-19, which in turn provides official case numbers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Medical providers and laboratories are required to report positive test results to DHHR. The data in the daily reports include all known positive cases but underreports the total number of individuals tested as not all laboratories are able to electronically submit negative test results.