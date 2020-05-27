Coronavirus Update: W.Va. with 1,867 positive cases, 74 deaths as of 10 a.m. today; Cumulative positive test percentage, 2.11; daily positive test percentage, 1.73

WV Press Update:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Here are the totals from the West Virginia Health and Human Resources website as of 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 27.

West Virginia Cases

Total Positive Cases – 1,867

Total Lab Results reported – 88,461; cumulative positive test percentage, 2.11; daily positive test percentage, 1.73

Total Deaths – 74

After 978 more tests, the number of new positive cases is up 70 from the 1,797 cases reported at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 26.

(Editor’s Note: Based on the 24-hour period between 10 a.m. Tuesday and 10 a.m. Wednesday, the 70 new cases and 978 new test results, WVPA monitoring has a 7 percent daily positive rate; however, that is not the figure generated by WV DHHR. Despite the outbreak at Huttonsville Correctional Center and the stated increases in cases and testing, the WV DHHR — using its documentation system — reports a decline in the daily rate.

See the graphics below, and on previous WVPress.org daily postings for more information and comparisons.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) is the official reporting agency for COVID-19, which in turn provides official case numbers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Medical providers and laboratories are required to report positive test results to DHHR. The data in the daily reports include all known positive cases but underreports the total number of individuals tested as not all laboratories are able to electronically submit negative test results.

Read more at https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx