Coronavirus Update: W.Va. with 12,820 positive cases, 275 deaths as of 10 a.m. Monday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Here are the totals from the West Virginia Health and Human Resources website as of 10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 14.

West Virginia Cases

Total Positive Cases – 12,820

Total Lab Results reported – 487,714

Cumulative positive test percentage – 2.63

Daily Percent Positive – 2.69

Total Deaths – 275

After 16,197 more tests, the number of new positive cases is up 646 cases from the 12,174 cases reported at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 11, 2020.

To see charts on active cases, recovered cases, hospitalization, county breakdowns and other data, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/Pages/default.aspx

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) is the official reporting agency for COVID-19, which in turn provides official case numbers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Medical providers and laboratories are required to report positive test results to DHHR. The data in the daily reports include all known positive cases but underreports the total number of individuals tested as not all laboratories are able to electronically submit negative test results.