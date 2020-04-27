Coronavirus Update: W.Va. Senate President Carmichael, House of Delegates Speaker Hanshaw issue statement on reopening plan

Release from the W.Va. Legislature:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Senate President Mitch Carmichael, R-Jackson, and House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, today issued the following joint statement applauding Gov. Jim Justice’s announcement about the planned steps to reopen the West Virginia economy.

“The past six weeks have been some of the most difficult and challenging times in our State’s history. The COVID-19 virus has had a devastating impact on the lives of all West Virginians. Families have lost friends and loved ones to this deadly virus. Others have suffered economic losses that will last for months or years, but it is important that we start planning now for how we return to normal life in America.

“We were pleased to see Governor Justice lay out a plan for getting West Virginians back to work. We are happy to have had input into the plan the Governor announced today. We are happy that the actions taken by the State in the past several weeks have slowed the spread of this virus. Now, we look forward to turning our attention to the process of recovering from the damage this virus has caused, both to our communities and to our economy.

“We join Governor Justice in his goal to reopen the West Virginia economy as quickly as possible while respecting the need to maintain necessary health and safety protocols. We support the Governor’s desire to get our businesses open and our economy moving again. Governor Justice correctly remarked last week that it is critical to our State to get workers back on the job and business owners back to doing business, all as quickly as possible.

“We support the focus in the plan announced by Governor Justice on near-term efforts to get people working again as quickly as possible, and we are looking forward to working with the Governor to provide whatever support is necessary from the Legislature to jumpstart an economic recovery in West Virginia.”