Coronavirus Update: W.Va. grocery, retail industries say no need for state residents to hoard food, supplies

Release from the West Virginia grocery industry:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (March 16, 2020) — West Virginia grocery industry leaders say the state, regional and national food supply chain is holding up well despite strain amid worries over the coronavirus outbreak and encouraged residents to buy what they need while not going overboard.

“There’s no need to hoard food, paper products, cleaning supplies and other items,” said Traci Nelson, president of the West Virginia Oil Marketers & Grocers Association, an organization which represents independent groceries across the state.

“While there has been a short term run on certain items and consumers may not immediately find them on the store shelves, the public should know that their local grocers, like Piggly Wiggly and others, as well as their suppliers, are working diligently to restock,” Nelson said.

Bridget Lambert, president of the West Virginia Retailers Association, said, “Now, just like in a natural disaster, temporary product shortages can and likely will happen, but supply pacing helps ensure these out-of-stock items are short-lived and our supply chain is responding.”

“Buy what you need to make yourself comfortable,” Lambert said. “Our retail grocery members, like Kroger, Food Lion, Target, Walmart and others, are working with their supplier partners to make sure the stores get restocked in a timely fashion. There’s no need to buy 3-5 times what you normally use.”

The grocery industry is implementing responsible practices – like reducing store hours – to restock and clean their stores.

In some cases, stores are limiting the purchases per customer of certain high-demand items, like hand sanitizers and toilet paper, to make sure everyone has an opportunity to purchase them. This is particularly important for the elderly and those struggling with health issues.

Both organizations encouraged consumers to be on the lookout for potential price gouging. Any bad actors in the supply chain should be identified and should be reported to the West Virginia Attorney General’s Office by calling 800-368-8808.