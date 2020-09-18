Coronavirus Update: W.Va. Governor’s press briefing today now set for 11 a.m.

CHARLESTON, W.Va.— The office of West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has announced a press briefing for today at 11 a.m.

Today’s briefing will include an update from the emergency meeting convened by Gov. Justice Monday afternoon with State health and education experts to discuss potential adjustments to the color-coded School Re-Entry Map system.

COVID-19 BRIEFING

WHO: Gov. Justice and other State officials.

WHAT: Gov. Justice will provide an update for media on COVID-19 response.

WHEN: Today, Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at 11 a.m.

West Virginians can watch the live stream of this briefing at the following links:

YouTube: https://youtu.be/9v4s6SB3Yg4

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/WVGovernor

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wvgovernor

Media members wishing to participate in this media briefing by asking questions must RSVP by 10 a.m. to [email protected].