Coronavirus Update: W.Va. Governor’s press briefing Friday set for 12:30 p.m.

Don Smith
September 24, 2020
CHARLESTON, W.Va.— The office of West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has announced a press briefing for today at 12:30 p.m.

Today’s briefing will include an update from the emergency meeting convened by Gov. Justice Monday afternoon with State health and education experts to discuss potential adjustments to the color-coded School Re-Entry Map system.

COVID-19 BRIEFING

WHO: Gov. Justice and other State officials.

WHAT: Gov. Justice will provide an update for media on COVID-19 response.

WHEN: Today, Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at 12:30 p.m.

West Virginians can watch the live stream of this briefing at the following links:

YouTube: https://youtu.be/g-XEcRcwRMo
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/WVGovernor
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wvgovernor

Media members wishing to participate in this media briefing by asking questions must RSVP by 10:30 a.m. to [email protected].

