Coronavirus Update: W.Va. Gov. Justice’s virtual press briefing today at 3 p.m.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The office of the Governor of West Virginia has issued the following media advisory:
WHO: Gov. Jim Justice, other state officials.
WHAT: Update for media on COVID-19 preparedness and response plans.
WHEN: 3 p.m. Today – Wednesday, March 25, 2020.
West Virginians can watch the live stream of this briefing at the following links:
YouTube: https://youtu.be/QSAKsNOM1es
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/WVGovernor
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wvgovernor
VIRTUAL PRESS BRIEFING INFO FOR MEDIA ONLY: In accordance with the most recent guidelines and best practices recommended by health professionals regarding COVID-19 and in the interest of social distancing, this press briefing will be conducted virtually through an online teleconferencing system. In-person attendance will not be permitted.
Media wishing to participate in this media briefing by asking questions must RSVP by 1 p.m. tomorrow, Wednesday, March 25, 2020, to nathan.m.takitch@wv.gov.
Only one online reservation will be provided for each media organization. All additional details will be provided by email once an RSVP is received.