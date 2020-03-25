Coronavirus Update: W.Va. Gov. Justice’s virtual press briefing today at 3 p.m.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The office of the Governor of West Virginia has issued the following media advisory:

WHO: Gov. Jim Justice, other state officials.

WHAT: Update for media on COVID-19 preparedness and response plans.

WHEN: 3 p.m. Today – Wednesday, March 25, 2020.

West Virginians can watch the live stream of this briefing at the following links:

YouTube: https://youtu.be/QSAKsNOM1es

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/WVGovernor

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wvgovernor



VIRTUAL PRESS BRIEFING INFO FOR MEDIA ONLY: In accordance with the most recent guidelines and best practices recommended by health professionals regarding COVID-19 and in the interest of social distancing, this press briefing will be conducted virtually through an online teleconferencing system. In-person attendance will not be permitted.

Media wishing to participate in this media briefing by asking questions must RSVP by 1 p.m. tomorrow, Wednesday, March 25, 2020, to nathan.m.takitch@wv.gov.

Only one online reservation will be provided for each media organization. All additional details will be provided by email once an RSVP is received.