Coronavirus Update: U.S. Sen. Manchin hears concerns of W.Va. newspapers, WV Press

From the Office of U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin:

CHARLESTON, W.VA. – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) participated in a call with the West Virginia Press Association to hear their concerns about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“The West Virginia Press Association and its member newspapers are critical to keeping West Virginians informed, especially during times of crisis like the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. I truly appreciate their vital work to our state and every West Virginian so it was beneficial for me to hear from them first hand today. I will continue to keep West Virginian as informed as possible throughout this pandemic and will work to ensure our state receives the support we need during this crisis,” said Senator Manchin.

U.S. Senate Joe Manchin

“The West Virginia newspaper industry greatly appreciates Senator Manchin providing an update on the impact of the Coronavirus and offering his assistance, and that of his staff, in dealing with the CARES ACT and Payroll Protection Program. Our newspapers are working overtime to provide accurate news and information to the people of West Virginia at a time when there is no traditional advertising revenue to fund this vital public service. Senator Manchin understands our need and the financial burden,” said Don Smith, Executive Director of the West Virginia Press Association.



“The West Virginia Press Association recognizes the work Senator Manchin and his staff are doing for the good of West Virginia and the health of its citizens. We all have questions about the Small Business Administration’s Payroll Protection Program. People don’t know when they can start filing paperwork. Senator Manchin realizes the financial challenges facing our newspapers and the importance of newspapers in getting accurate information out to the public,” said Sandy Buzzerd, President of the WVPA and Publisher of the Morgan Messenger in Berkeley Springs.

“We are very grateful to Senator Manchin for speaking with state newspaper publishers via an online conference call. We had 45 people on the call. He listened to our concerns and shared useful information and contacts,” said Titus L. Workman, Publisher of the Times West Virginian.

Senator Manchin has participated in calls with the West Virginia Association of Counties, West Virginia Municipal Leagues, West Virginia County Commissioners, West Virginia Sheriffs, West Virginia Economic Development Council, West Virginia Manufacturers Association, West Virginia American Federation of Teachers, West Virginia Hospital Association, West Virginia Medical Association, West Virginia Primary Care Association, West Virginia Nursing Association, West Virginia Chamber of Commerce, and West Virginia Directors for Senior and Community Services. In the coming days, he will continue to schedule opportunities to hear directly from West Virginians about how the ongoing pandemic is impacting their lives, businesses and communities.

Senator Manchin launched an information resources page where West Virginians can learn more about the coronavirus pandemic and how to protect themselves and their families. To learn more please click here.

To receive daily updates from Senator Manchin on the coronavirus pandemic, please click here.