Coronavirus Update: Secretary of State Warner encourages West Virginians to vote early and absentee in the May 12 Primary Election

Release from the office of the W.Va. Secretary of State:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — In response to the declaration of a State of Emergency due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Secretary of State Mac Warner encourages West Virginians to take advantage of absentee by mail and early voting options ahead of the May 12 Primary Election.

Warner announced Wednesday that voters who do not wish to vote in person due to the Coronavirus pandemic are eligible to request an absentee ballot by mail. Voters may still vote in-person during Early Voting, from April 29 to May 9, and on Election Day, May 12.

How to request an absentee ballot (in order of preference): 1.Obtain the West Virginia Absentee Ballot Application:

Download and print the application from our website; or

Call or email your county clerk to request the application be mailed to you; or

Visit your county clerk’s office to pick up the application

2.Fill out the application in your own handwriting

Note: Make sure to check the first box for “Illness, injury or other medical reason which keeps me confined” in Section 4 of the application

3.Return the application to your county clerk by

Mail; or

Email; or

Fax; or

In-person

Note: Your county clerk must receive your application by May 6.

Voters may only apply and vote absentee in the county where they live. To make sure your registration is up-to-date, click “Check Your Voter Registration Record” at GoVoteWV.com.

Registered voters may request their absentee ballots from now until May 6. The deadline to register to vote for the Primary Election is April 21 and can be completed at GoVoteWV.com.

Absentee ballots must be postmarked on or before election day and received by the start of canvass, or hand-delivered the day before the election (May 11).