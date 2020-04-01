Coronavirus Update: Gov. Justice press briefing at 11 a.m. today

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The office of Governor has issued the following media advisory on Gov. Jim Justice’s update for media on COVID-19 preparedness and response plans:

WHO: Gov. Justice, other state officials.

WHAT: Gov. Justice will provide an update for media on COVID-19 preparedness and response plans.

WHEN: Today, Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at 11 a.m.

WATCH: West Virginians canwatch the live stream of this briefing at the following links:

YouTube: https://youtu.be/cjL0TwiSdc8

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/WVGovernor

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wvgovernor



VIRTUAL PRESS BRIEFING INFO FOR MEDIA ONLY In accordance with the most recent guidelines and best practices recommended by health professionals regarding COVID-19 and in the interest of social distancing, this press briefing will be conducted virtually through an online teleconferencing system. In-person attendance will not be permitted.

Only one online reservation will be provided for each media organization. All additional details will be provided by email once an RSVP is received.

If you wish to participate in this media briefing by asking questions you must RSVP by 9 a.m. tomorrow, Wednesday, April 1, 2020, to Jordan.L.Damron@wv.gov

