Coronavirus Update: Girl Scouts suspends booth sales, need your help to donate cookies to first-responders

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Trying times call for comfort food: Girl Scout Cookies.

The Girl Scouts of Black Diamond has suspended all booth sales to maintain the health and safety of Girl Scouts. But troops are left with cases upon cases of cookies they intended to sell to help reach their goals – like service projects, programming or community initiatives.

Now, Girl Scouts are asking those in West Virginia, Ohio, Maryland and Virginia to donate money to buy out the cookie stock to be donated to first-responders around the area.

It’s simple: Visit bit.ly/cookiebuyout, enter your information and choose your donation amount. For example, if you donate $500, that is 100 boxes of cookies for those who could use a taste of comfort.

“This is a crucial time to support Girl Scouts,” said Beth Casey, CEO of Girl Scouts of Black Diamond. “Our Girl Scouts have been working hard to reach their goals, and now they’re working on one more: Supporting the people on the front lines of providing health care to individuals. Please consider making a donation today to help us help them.”

Girl Scout leaders are prepared around the state to get your donations to the first-responders working to combat COVID-19.

For more information, visit bdgsc.org.

About Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council: Working in partnership with nearly 3,000 volunteers, Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council serves nearly 8,000 girls in 61 counties in West Virginia, Virginia, Ohio and Maryland. For more information on how to join, volunteer, or donate to Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council, call 1.800.756.7616 or visit the council’s website at www.bdgsc.org. Girl Scouts is the preeminent leadership development organization for girls, with 2.6 million girl and adult members worldwide. Girl Scouts builds girls of courage, confidence and character, who make the world a better place.