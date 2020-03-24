Coronavirus Update: Delivery of masks to West Virginia at just a trickle

By Jessica Farrish, THE REGISTER-HERALD of Beckley, W.Va.

BECKELY, W.Va. — West Virginia is expecting delivery of 20,000 N-95 face masks Tuesday, with 10,000 more to be delivered on Thursday, Gov. Jim Justice reported Monday night.

The mask protects against SARS-CoV-2, the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Justice said the deliveries are part of an order for 100,000 masks which the state has already purchased, and the remainder of the masks are set to be delivered next week.

The governor said the state “has an order in the pipeline” for 500,000 more masks and is currently soliciting an additional 400,000 from another vendor.

“I don’t know if the 500,000 or the 400,000 is confirmed, but we are searching all over the world for masks, because it’s going to take millions,” he said. …

On Monday night, Justice investigated a report by a Raleigh County official that 18,000 masks were delivered on Friday to West Virginia and were sitting undelivered on a dock in Charleston. …

