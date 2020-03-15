Coronavirus Update: Caution urged while preparing for Coronavirus local shoppers snagging up cleaning, paper supplies

By Scott McCloskey, The Intelligencer of Wheeling

WHEELING, W.Va. — As government officials across the country call for drastic measures to limit the spread of the coronavirus, locals said people should heed to using a voice of reason when it comes to preparation and shopping for various supplies in response to the situation.

Local shoppers this week were quickly snagging up a variety of cleaning and paper supplies at many area big box stores in response to the spread of the coronavirus on a national level. A sign hanging on a cleaning supply shelf at the Lowe’s store in South Wheeling posted, “Due to current high demand, select products are limited to 10 per customer, while supplies last.”

Dugger’s Market Owner Doug Hlad said Friday he believes this is a time to figure out what the facts are to better deal with the situation from a business standpoint as he said many people seem to be in a “panic mode” right now. Hlad said many of their customers are expressing how they feel about the news of the spreading coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.

No cases of coronavirus have been reported in West Virginia as of late Saturday, although two people in Belmont County are confirmed to have the disease. …

