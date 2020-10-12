City of Bluefield, W.Va., seeking input on plans for renovating downtown

By GREG JORDAN

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. — Bluefield city officials are seeking public input about plans to apply for a grant that will help pay for removing asbestos, lead paint and other contaminants from downtown buildings.

The Bluefield WV Economic Development Authority plans to submit a grant application to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for a Brownfield program for the abatement of asbestos “in and around the 400 block of Federal Street” according to a legal advertisement published Oct. 9 in the Bluefield Daily Telegraph.

“We applied for the grant jointly with Bluefield, Va. a year ago, and it was a Brownfield Assessment grant,” said Jim Spencer, community and economic development director.

The grant paid for assessing existing structures for environmental concerns such as lead paint and asbestos, Spencer said. The next step is to remove the hazards that have been found. …

To read more: https://www.bdtonline.com/news/city-of-bluefield-seeking-input-on-plans-for-renovating-downtown/article_d89de4d0-0c21-11eb-9897-a3a4ff3b52ca.html