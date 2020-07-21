Campaign Update: Salango calls for Safe School reopening plan

From the Ben Salango Campaign:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — At a press conference this week, West Virginia gubernatorial candidate Ben Salango detailed a COVID-19 school preparedness plan as we approach the beginning of the new academic year.

He was joined by leaders of the West Virginia Chapter of the American Federation of Teachers (AFT-WV) and the West Virginia AFL-CIO.

Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango stressed that he wants to use federal CARES Act money to safely reopen public schools, and not use that money to patch potholes as outlined by Governor Justice.

Salango crafted the plan with the help of education professionals, public health experts, and parents. He received input from AFT-WV and the WV School Service Personnel Association (WVSSPA). Both organizations have endorsed his campaign.

Visit here for the full text of Salango’s plan.

“Now is the time for proactive planning and making sure our schools have the resources to safely educate our students,” said candidate for West Virginia Governor Ben Salango. “My plan will give each county the tools and flexibility to protect students, teachers, and service personnel. The governor should be using CARES Act funding to make sure we can safely reopen our schools,” concluded Salango.

“As we head towards the new September school start date, we need to make sure every school is safe and that the governor is listening to the frontline education professionals,” said AFT-WV President Fred Albert. “While we can’t issue a one-size-fits-all approach for every district in West Virginia, we can certainly create a uniform statewide plan and guidelines for schools to tailor to the needs of their educators and students. We are pleased to support Ben’s common-sense approach,” concluded Albert.

“Ben’s plan is looking out for service personnel and making sure they have what they need to do their job and keep our kids safe,” said Executive Director of the WVSSPA Joe White. “These members of our education communities are on the frontline against this pandemic, often putting themselves at risk to ensure the well-being of their students. Ben Salango will always listen to experts when he’s governor,” concluded White.