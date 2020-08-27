30 West Virginia businesses honored for exporting to new countries

Release from the West Virginia Development Office:
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Thirty West Virginia companies that grew their business by exporting a good or service to a new country last year were recognized by state officials in a virtual ceremony on Aug. 26.
During the event, each business received the Governor’s Commendation for International Market Entry Award, which is given to companies that made their first sale to a new country in the previous calendar year.
“From the bottom of my heart and with the gratitude of all those across our great state, I congratulate each and every one of these 30 West Virginia companies,” Gov. Jim Justice said. “Keep making West Virginia shine for the whole world to see. I’m so proud!”
Exports are an important component of West Virginia’s growing economy. In 2019, the state’s exports were valued at $5.9 billion.
“West Virginia businesses have been innovating and diversifying our economy for many years now and we want to recognize them for helping our state compete in the global marketplace and become an even better place for people to live, work and play,” said West Virginia Department of Commerce Secretary Ed Gaunch. “Every time a West Virginia business expands into a new market, we share a little bit of what makes the Mountain State so special.”
Since 2002, more than 2,200 export awards have been presented to more than 170 companies for selling products to nearly 200 countries. This year, West Virginia businesses from 17 counties received the award for exporting goods and services to 60 countries.
“It takes big ideas and a lot of hard work to reach a new market and everyone here at the Development Office is committed to helping our state’s exporters find success around the globe,” said Mike Graney, executive director of the West Virginia Development Office.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the award presentation was conducted in a virtual format and included congratulatory remarks from several state officials, including Gov. Justice, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, Sen. Joe Manchin and EXIM Chair and President Kimberly Reed. Awards were given to the following businesses:
Cabell County
Rubberlite
City: Huntington
Product/Service: Cellular rubber and plastics
Country Product/Service Exported To: Thailand
Steel of West Virginia, Inc.
City: Huntington
Product/Service: Structural Steel I beams, channels, special shapes
Country Product/Service Exported To: Singapore, Bermuda, Argentina
Wilson Welding Company
City: Huntington
Product/Service: Steel Chill Scrap Chute
Country Product/Service Exported To: Canada
Greenbrier County
Ezebreak, LLC
City: Frankford
Product/Service: Micro-Blaster™ rock breaking equipment
Country Product/Service Exported To: Denmark, Sweden
Hancock County
Chestnut Hill Candle Company
City: Chester
Product/Service: Candles
Country Product/Service Exported To: Czech Republic, Germany
Hardy County
Peacock Manufacturing Company, LLC
City: Wardensville
Product/Service: Custom cabinetry for the home
Country Product/Service Exported To: Indonesia, Singapore
Jackson County
J&M Industrial
City: Millwood
Product/Service: Buying and Selling Industrial Equipment
Country Product/Service Exported To: El Salvador, Costa Rica, Brazil
Jefferson County
C2M Consulting, LLC
City: Charles Town
Product/Service: Cybersecurity Management and Auditors
Country Product/Service Exported To: Peru, Ecuador, Columbia
Growth Media Productions
City: Shepherdstown
Product/Service: Television Programs and Feature Films
Country Product/Service Exported To: Canada, Fiji, Grenada, Philippines, South Africa, Kenya, New Zealand
Schonstedt Instrument Company
City: Kearneysville
Product/Service: Underground locators
Country Product/Service Exported To: Ghana, Lebanon, Nigeria
Kanawha County
Belle Chemical
City: Belle
Product/Service: Chemicals
Country Product/Service Exported To: Japan
Billow Global, Inc.
City: Charleston
Product/Service: Post mastectomy pillows for breast cancer survivors
Country Product/Service Exported To: South Korea
DRK Studios
City: Saint Albans
Product/Service: Specialty FX, Props, Masks/Prosthetics, Escape Room Development
Country Product/Service Exported To: Germany
Hernshaw Farms, LLC
City: Charleston
Product/Service: Mushroom grow kits
Country Product/Service Exported To: Canada
Industrial Bolting Technologies, Inc.
City: Charleston
Product/Service: TorsionX Hydraulic Torque Wrenches
Country Product/Service Exported To: Chile, Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Sweden, Australia, Canada, South Korea, South Africa
Marion County
TMC Technologies of West Virginia
City: Fairmont
Product/Service: TrueSense Sensor Technology for environmental safety and emergency management monitoring
Country Product/Service Exported To: China
Marshall County
Best Business Strategies
City: Glen Dale
Product/Service: Business Software Solutions Provider including Sage 50 Accounting Software, and Act! CRM Software
Country Product/Service Exported To: Israel, Somalia
Mason County
APG Polytech, LLC
City: Apple Grove
Product/Service: PET (Plastic) Resin with Barrier Properties
Country Product/Service Exported To: Austria, Belgium, France, Netherlands, Switzerland, Hong Kong
North American Consulting Services, Inc.
City: Point Pleasant
Product/Service: Provide Cyber Security and Communications Security
Country Product/Service Exported To: Singapore
Mineral County
Thermo Tech, Inc.
City: Keyser
Product/Service: Conveyor Belt Heater/Deicing Systems
Country Product/Service Exported To: Kazakhstan
Ohio County
Direct Online Marketing
City: Wheeling
Product/Service: Digital marketing and advertising
Country Product/Service Exported To: Israel
Legacy Truck Centers, Inc.
City: Wheeling
Product/Service: Truck parts
Country Product/Service Exported To: Liberia, Turkmenistan, Qatar, British Virgin Islands
TROY Group, Inc.
City: Wheeling
Product/Service: Security Printing Solutions
Country Product/Service Exported To: Guyana, Malta, Swaziland, Zambia
Morgan County
Caperton Furnitureworks
City: Berkeley Springs
Product/Service: Wood furniture
Country Product/Service Exported To: Bangladesh, Federated States of Micronesia, New Zealand, Morocco, Ireland, Turkey, Albania, Kenya, North Macedonia, Republic of Gambia, Chad
Washington Homeopathic Products
City: Berkeley Springs
Product/Service: Homeopathic and natural remedies and medicinal items
Country Product/Service Exported To: Rwanda
Putnam County
Multicoat Products, Inc.
City: Berkeley Springs
Product/Service: Construction coatings
Country Product/Service Exported To: United Kingdom
Raleigh County
Coal Fillers, Inc.
City: Sophia
Product/Service: Austin Black 325, a carbon powder used as a pigment and filler in rubber and plastic products
Country Product/Service Exported To: Taiwan, Uruguay, France, Germany, Netherlands, Venezuela, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Peru, Serbia, South Africa, South Korea, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, United Kingdom, Vietnam
Tucker County
Nellie Rose Textiles
City: Thomas
Product/Service: Hand Painted and Hand Dyed Clothing
Country Product/Service Exported To: Japan
Pro Poly of America, Inc.
City: Davis
Product/Service: Water and foam tanks and bodies manufactured from polypropylene for the fire service industry
Country Product/Service Exported To: Canada
Wood County
Kreinik Manufacturing, Inc.
City: Parkersburg
Product/Service: Craft and fly fishing threads
Country Product/Service Exported To: Brazil