30 West Virginia businesses honored for exporting to new countries

Release from the West Virginia Development Office:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Thirty West Virginia companies that grew their business by exporting a good or service to a new country last year were recognized by state officials in a virtual ceremony on Aug. 26.

During the event, each business received the Governor’s Commendation for International Market Entry Award, which is given to companies that made their first sale to a new country in the previous calendar year.

“From the bottom of my heart and with the gratitude of all those across our great state, I congratulate each and every one of these 30 West Virginia companies,” Gov. Jim Justice said. “Keep making West Virginia shine for the whole world to see. I’m so proud!”

Exports are an important component of West Virginia’s growing economy. In 2019, the state’s exports were valued at $5.9 billion.

“West Virginia businesses have been innovating and diversifying our economy for many years now and we want to recognize them for helping our state compete in the global marketplace and become an even better place for people to live, work and play,” said West Virginia Department of Commerce Secretary Ed Gaunch. “Every time a West Virginia business expands into a new market, we share a little bit of what makes the Mountain State so special.”

Since 2002, more than 2,200 export awards have been presented to more than 170 companies for selling products to nearly 200 countries. This year, West Virginia businesses from 17 counties received the award for exporting goods and services to 60 countries.

“It takes big ideas and a lot of hard work to reach a new market and everyone here at the Development Office is committed to helping our state’s exporters find success around the globe,” said Mike Graney, executive director of the West Virginia Development Office.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the award presentation was conducted in a virtual format and included congratulatory remarks from several state officials, including Gov. Justice, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, Sen. Joe Manchin and EXIM Chair and President Kimberly Reed. Awards were given to the following businesses:

Cabell County

Rubberlite

City: Huntington

Product/Service: Cellular rubber and plastics

Country Product/Service Exported To: Thailand

Steel of West Virginia, Inc.

City: Huntington

Product/Service: Structural Steel I beams, channels, special shapes

Country Product/Service Exported To: Singapore, Bermuda, Argentina

Wilson Welding Company

City: Huntington

Product/Service: Steel Chill Scrap Chute

Country Product/Service Exported To: Canada

Greenbrier County

Ezebreak, LLC

City: Frankford

Product/Service: Micro-Blaster™ rock breaking equipment

Country Product/Service Exported To: Denmark, Sweden

Hancock County

Chestnut Hill Candle Company

City: Chester

Product/Service: Candles

Country Product/Service Exported To: Czech Republic, Germany

Hardy County

Peacock Manufacturing Company, LLC

City: Wardensville

Product/Service: Custom cabinetry for the home

Country Product/Service Exported To: Indonesia, Singapore

Jackson County

J&M Industrial

City: Millwood

Product/Service: Buying and Selling Industrial Equipment

Country Product/Service Exported To: El Salvador, Costa Rica, Brazil

Jefferson County

C2M Consulting, LLC

City: Charles Town

Product/Service: Cybersecurity Management and Auditors

Country Product/Service Exported To: Peru, Ecuador, Columbia

Growth Media Productions

City: Shepherdstown

Product/Service: Television Programs and Feature Films

Country Product/Service Exported To: Canada, Fiji, Grenada, Philippines, South Africa, Kenya, New Zealand

Schonstedt Instrument Company

City: Kearneysville

Product/Service: Underground locators

Country Product/Service Exported To: Ghana, Lebanon, Nigeria

Kanawha County

Belle Chemical

City: Belle

Product/Service: Chemicals

Country Product/Service Exported To: Japan

Billow Global, Inc.

City: Charleston

Product/Service: Post mastectomy pillows for breast cancer survivors

Country Product/Service Exported To: South Korea

DRK Studios

City: Saint Albans

Product/Service: Specialty FX, Props, Masks/Prosthetics, Escape Room Development

Country Product/Service Exported To: Germany

Hernshaw Farms, LLC

City: Charleston

Product/Service: Mushroom grow kits

Country Product/Service Exported To: Canada

Industrial Bolting Technologies, Inc.

City: Charleston

Product/Service: TorsionX Hydraulic Torque Wrenches

Country Product/Service Exported To: Chile, Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Sweden, Australia, Canada, South Korea, South Africa

Marion County

TMC Technologies of West Virginia

City: Fairmont

Product/Service: TrueSense Sensor Technology for environmental safety and emergency management monitoring

Country Product/Service Exported To: China

Marshall County

Best Business Strategies

City: Glen Dale

Product/Service: Business Software Solutions Provider including Sage 50 Accounting Software, and Act! CRM Software

Country Product/Service Exported To: Israel, Somalia

Mason County

APG Polytech, LLC

City: Apple Grove

Product/Service: PET (Plastic) Resin with Barrier Properties

Country Product/Service Exported To: Austria, Belgium, France, Netherlands, Switzerland, Hong Kong

North American Consulting Services, Inc.

City: Point Pleasant

Product/Service: Provide Cyber Security and Communications Security

Country Product/Service Exported To: Singapore

Mineral County

Thermo Tech, Inc.

City: Keyser

Product/Service: Conveyor Belt Heater/Deicing Systems

Country Product/Service Exported To: Kazakhstan

Ohio County

Direct Online Marketing

City: Wheeling

Product/Service: Digital marketing and advertising

Country Product/Service Exported To: Israel

Legacy Truck Centers, Inc.

City: Wheeling

Product/Service: Truck parts

Country Product/Service Exported To: Liberia, Turkmenistan, Qatar, British Virgin Islands

TROY Group, Inc.

City: Wheeling

Product/Service: Security Printing Solutions

Country Product/Service Exported To: Guyana, Malta, Swaziland, Zambia

Morgan County

Caperton Furnitureworks

City: Berkeley Springs

Product/Service: Wood furniture

Country Product/Service Exported To: Bangladesh, Federated States of Micronesia, New Zealand, Morocco, Ireland, Turkey, Albania, Kenya, North Macedonia, Republic of Gambia, Chad

Washington Homeopathic Products

City: Berkeley Springs

Product/Service: Homeopathic and natural remedies and medicinal items

Country Product/Service Exported To: Rwanda

Putnam County

Multicoat Products, Inc.

City: Berkeley Springs

Product/Service: Construction coatings

Country Product/Service Exported To: United Kingdom

Raleigh County

Coal Fillers, Inc.

City: Sophia

Product/Service: Austin Black 325, a carbon powder used as a pigment and filler in rubber and plastic products

Country Product/Service Exported To: Taiwan, Uruguay, France, Germany, Netherlands, Venezuela, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Peru, Serbia, South Africa, South Korea, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, United Kingdom, Vietnam

Tucker County

Nellie Rose Textiles

City: Thomas

Product/Service: Hand Painted and Hand Dyed Clothing

Country Product/Service Exported To: Japan

Pro Poly of America, Inc.

City: Davis

Product/Service: Water and foam tanks and bodies manufactured from polypropylene for the fire service industry

Country Product/Service Exported To: Canada

Wood County

Kreinik Manufacturing, Inc.

City: Parkersburg

Product/Service: Craft and fly fishing threads

Country Product/Service Exported To: Brazil