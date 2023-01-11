Media Alert: Transcript of Gov. Jim Justice’s State of the State Address will be posted to Governor’s website following tonight’s speech

WV Press News Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice tonight will deliver his seventh State of the State Address to a joint session of the West Virginia Legislature in the House of Delegates chamber.

Media: A full transcript of the speech and additional content will be posted after the address to the Governor’s website.

Event accommodations for members of the media are being organized by the West Virginia House of Delegates.

The West Virginia House of Delegates will reconvene in the evening and at 6:45 p.m., members of the West Virginia Senate will proceed to the House Chamber to hear the Executive’s 7 p.m. address.

All sessions of the House of Delegates are available for live streaming.

Other notes for media:

The six seats at the House Chamber press tables will be available to credentialed media on a first-come, first-served basis with no more than one person per media outlet permitted. Seats may be claimed after the House adjourns from its noon floor session. One-day passes for media floor privileges may be requested from either the House or Senate Communications Director.

Photography will be provided both from the noon session as well as the State of the State address. Satellite coordinates for the address may be obtained by contacting C.J. Harvey.