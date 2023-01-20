Media Advisory: Roberts to announce candidacy for President of the United States at 1 p.m. today State Capitol

WV Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia native Rollan Roberts has issued the following media advisory on the announcement of his candidacy for President of the United States.

Roberts, who has worked in diplomacy at the national and international level, is the son of State Senator Rollan A, Roberts, R-Raleigh, 9th District.

Roberts is inviting all members of the West Virginia media to join him and guests today, Friday, Jan. 20, at 1 p.m. at the State Capitol ground floor Rotunda for the announcement.