Media Advisory: West Virginia Attorney General Morrisey to give update on opioid settlements on Monday at 11 a.m. 

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The office of the West Virginia Attorney General has issued the following media advisory:

Patrick Morrisey

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey will give major updates regarding opioid settlements.



WHO: Attorney General Morrisey



WHAT: Important updates on opioid settlements



WHEN: Monday, June 26, at 11 a.m.



WHERE: Attorney General’s Library



OUT-OF-TOWN MEDIA: Video will be provided via livestream at: https://bit.ly/46hWHdR



QUESTIONS: Any further inquiries should be directed to Press Secretary John Mangalonzo at 304.590.5026 or via email at [email protected]