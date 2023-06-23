Media Advisory: West Virginia Attorney General Morrisey to give update on opioid settlements on Monday at 11 a.m. 

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The office of the West Virginia Attorney General has issued the following media advisory:
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey will give major updates regarding opioid settlements.
WHO: Attorney General Morrisey
WHAT: Important updates on opioid settlements
WHEN: Monday, June 26, at 11 a.m.
WHERE: Attorney General’s Library
OUT-OF-TOWN MEDIA: Video will be provided via livestream at: https://bit.ly/46hWHdR
QUESTIONS: Any further inquiries should be directed to Press Secretary John Mangalonzo at 304.590.5026 or via email at [email protected]