Government, Latest News, Newspaper Industry News

Media Advisory: West Virginia Attorney General Morrisey to give update on opioid settlements on Monday at 11 a.m. 

on

More in Government:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The office of the West Virginia Attorney General has issued the following media advisory:

Patrick Morrisey

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey will give major updates regarding opioid settlements.

WHO: Attorney General Morrisey

WHAT: Important updates on opioid settlements

WHEN:  Monday, June 26, at 11 a.m.        

WHERE: Attorney General’s Library

OUT-OF-TOWN MEDIA: Video will be provided via livestream at: https://bit.ly/46hWHdR

QUESTIONS: Any further inquiries should be directed to Press Secretary John Mangalonzo at 304.590.5026 or via email at [email protected]

Comments are closed.

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

And get our latest content in your inbox

Invalid email address