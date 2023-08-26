WV Press Convention 2023: U.S. Senators’ offices offer guidance to newspapers

U.S. Senators Manchin and Capito send video messages to WV media

WV Press Association Staff

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Attendees at the West Virginia Press Association’s recent 2023 Convention got insight and guidance from staff representatives of U.S. Senators Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Shelley Moore Capito.

Mara Boggs, W.Va. state director for Senator Manchin, began the session by thanking the attending newspaper representatives for “all that you do.”

Both Boggs and Kelley Moore, Communications director, for Senator Capito, provided informational handouts for attendees. (They are attached below)

“Your staffs and your newsrooms – you truly keep America free,” Boggs said. “I see so many of you out and about in the worst of conditions – hot or cold – at the last minute, and you are appreciated.”

Boggs then pivoted to what she referred to as her “most favorite topic” – how Sen. Manchin’s office can help West Virginians.

“If you find someone who needs help, you just refer them to us,” Boggs said. “We frequently work with the press on West Virginians who need help, so keep sending them to us.”

According to Boggs, Manchin’s office is effective as the result of “constant, real-time communications.”

“Every morning at 9 a.m., the Senator talks to his whole staff,” Boggs explained. “This is how we keep him informed, and how he keeps us informed.”

Boggs provided attendees with a map which contained the location of each of Manchin’s state offices, as well as contact information for all staff members, noting that offices are structured “primarily based on constituent services.”

“We have a caseworker, we have outreach staff, and then we have operations staff in each of those locations,” Boggs added. “We have about 24 part and full time staff in the state, about the same amount in his (Manchin’s) D.C. office, and then about the same amount on his Energy Committee.”

“We have helped about 100,000 (98,423) West Virginians directly with cases (veterans benefits, social security concerns, etc.),” Boggs said. “We do have a motto, and that is ‘How may we help you?’”

Boggs then spoke briefly about “Academy Day,” scheduled for Aug. 26 in Morgantown.

“We’re bringing about 200 kids from across the state to WVU, and we’re going to teach them how to be competitive and apply for the service academies. It’s the only event like this in the entire nation.”

Both Senators sent messages to the media.

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-WV, speaks to WV Press 2023 Convention